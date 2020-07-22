All apartments in Fountain Valley
Location

15925 Benichia Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home located a short distance from Miles Square Park in Fountain Valley. Situated in a cul de sac, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts 2,016 sf of living space with plenty of character. The massive living room offers large vaulted ceilings and a great view of the backyard and patio area. Each of the bedrooms are large in size. The backyard has all the space you need for entertaining, as this lot measures 8,125 sf in size. There is also a community pool, tennis and basketball courts situated within the community.

Mile Square Regional Park is located in Fountain Valley, California. It includes two lakes, three 18-hole golf courses, archery range, baseball and softball fields, picnic shelters, and a 20-acre urban nature area planted with California native plants, a 55 acre recreation center with tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball courts, a gymnasium, the Kingston Boys & Girls Club, and a community center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15925 Benichia Circle have any available units?
15925 Benichia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 15925 Benichia Circle have?
Some of 15925 Benichia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15925 Benichia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15925 Benichia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15925 Benichia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15925 Benichia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 15925 Benichia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15925 Benichia Circle offers parking.
Does 15925 Benichia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15925 Benichia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15925 Benichia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 15925 Benichia Circle has a pool.
Does 15925 Benichia Circle have accessible units?
No, 15925 Benichia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15925 Benichia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15925 Benichia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
