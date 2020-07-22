15925 Benichia Circle

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home located a short distance from Miles Square Park in Fountain Valley. Situated in a cul de sac, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts 2,016 sf of living space with plenty of character. The massive living room offers large vaulted ceilings and a great view of the backyard and patio area. Each of the bedrooms are large in size. The backyard has all the space you need for entertaining, as this lot measures 8,125 sf in size. There is also a community pool, tennis and basketball courts situated within the community.



Mile Square Regional Park is located in Fountain Valley, California. It includes two lakes, three 18-hole golf courses, archery range, baseball and softball fields, picnic shelters, and a 20-acre urban nature area planted with California native plants, a 55 acre recreation center with tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball courts, a gymnasium, the Kingston Boys & Girls Club, and a community center.