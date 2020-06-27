12109 Sylvan River

Amenities

Great 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, located at Gated NEW CHASE CONDOMINIUM COMMUNITY. Large family room connect to opening kitchen and dinning area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bathroom.Free Community pools and spa and many guest parking. Easy access to Freeway 22, 405 & 5, and Santa Ana Riverbed Bike Trail that lead to beach. Close to Mile square, Golf & the Centennial Regional Park, schools and shopping centers. Rent included Hot and Cold water and Trash. In house Washer and Dryer.