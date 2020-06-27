All apartments in Fountain Valley
August 15 2019

12109 Sylvan River

12109 Sylvan River · No Longer Available
Location

12109 Sylvan River, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Great 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, located at Gated NEW CHASE CONDOMINIUM COMMUNITY. Large family room connect to opening kitchen and dinning area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bathroom.Free Community pools and spa and many guest parking. Easy access to Freeway 22, 405 & 5, and Santa Ana Riverbed Bike Trail that lead to beach. Close to Mile square, Golf & the Centennial Regional Park, schools and shopping centers. Rent included Hot and Cold water and Trash. In house Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12109 Sylvan River have any available units?
12109 Sylvan River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 12109 Sylvan River have?
Some of 12109 Sylvan River's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 Sylvan River currently offering any rent specials?
12109 Sylvan River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12109 Sylvan River pet-friendly?
No, 12109 Sylvan River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 12109 Sylvan River offer parking?
Yes, 12109 Sylvan River offers parking.
Does 12109 Sylvan River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12109 Sylvan River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12109 Sylvan River have a pool?
Yes, 12109 Sylvan River has a pool.
Does 12109 Sylvan River have accessible units?
No, 12109 Sylvan River does not have accessible units.
Does 12109 Sylvan River have units with dishwashers?
No, 12109 Sylvan River does not have units with dishwashers.
