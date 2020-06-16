All apartments in Foster City
709 Widgeon Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

709 Widgeon Drive

709 Widgeon Street · (650) 349-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 Widgeon Street, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 2

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
709 Widgeon St | Great Culdesac | Foster City CA 94004 - Two story, quite street, spacious rooms, don't miss this nicely maintained house

AVAILABILITY
- Available in June

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathroom
- Dishwasher
- Fireplace
- Pet Friendly
- Front Yard
- Back Yard
- Patio
- Washer/ Dryer Hookups
- Garage

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Shopping Centers and Parks
- Easy access to CA-92, Highway 101

LEASE TERMS
- Rent $ 4,600
- Deposit $ 5,000
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

DRE#00365928

(RLNE4917983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Widgeon Drive have any available units?
709 Widgeon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Foster City, CA.
What amenities does 709 Widgeon Drive have?
Some of 709 Widgeon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Widgeon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Widgeon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Widgeon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Widgeon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 709 Widgeon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Widgeon Drive does offer parking.
Does 709 Widgeon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Widgeon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Widgeon Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Widgeon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Widgeon Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Widgeon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Widgeon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Widgeon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Widgeon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Widgeon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
