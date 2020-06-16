709 Widgeon Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

709 Widgeon St | Great Culdesac | Foster City CA 94004 - Two story, quite street, spacious rooms, don't miss this nicely maintained house



AVAILABILITY

- Available in June



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 4 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathroom

- Dishwasher

- Fireplace

- Pet Friendly

- Front Yard

- Back Yard

- Patio

- Washer/ Dryer Hookups

- Garage



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Near Shopping Centers and Parks

- Easy access to CA-92, Highway 101



LEASE TERMS

- Rent $ 4,600

- Deposit $ 5,000

- 1 Year Minimum

- Credit / Background Check Required

- Gardener

- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



DRE#00365928



(RLNE4917983)