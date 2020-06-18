17554 Owen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

New Home for Lease! An expertly crafted, two level residence is the ideal home with a spacious interior and all the modern-day innovation and designer finishes you expect. You will be impressed from its formal double door entry to its elegant living room with cathedral ceilings, a formal dining and a grand family room, open to the stylish kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space, 1 bedroom/bath downstairs and a convenient laundry room. Upstairs is the ideal space with a sizable, open bonus room, three spacious bedrooms inc a master suite with private bath, outfitted with a dual sink vanity, separate tub and shower and an accommodating wardrobe. This lovely home is situated on a cul-de-dac, only walking distance to Schools, shopping, parks and dining and provides easy commuter access to the 10, 210 and 15 freeways. Don’t miss this great opportunity.