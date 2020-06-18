All apartments in Fontana
Find more places like 17554 Owen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fontana, CA
/
17554 Owen Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

17554 Owen Street

17554 Owen Street · (909) 518-4394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fontana
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17554 Owen Street, Fontana, CA 92335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
New Home for Lease! An expertly crafted, two level residence is the ideal home with a spacious interior and all the modern-day innovation and designer finishes you expect. You will be impressed from its formal double door entry to its elegant living room with cathedral ceilings, a formal dining and a grand family room, open to the stylish kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space, 1 bedroom/bath downstairs and a convenient laundry room. Upstairs is the ideal space with a sizable, open bonus room, three spacious bedrooms inc a master suite with private bath, outfitted with a dual sink vanity, separate tub and shower and an accommodating wardrobe. This lovely home is situated on a cul-de-dac, only walking distance to Schools, shopping, parks and dining and provides easy commuter access to the 10, 210 and 15 freeways. Don’t miss this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17554 Owen Street have any available units?
17554 Owen Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
What amenities does 17554 Owen Street have?
Some of 17554 Owen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17554 Owen Street currently offering any rent specials?
17554 Owen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17554 Owen Street pet-friendly?
No, 17554 Owen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 17554 Owen Street offer parking?
No, 17554 Owen Street does not offer parking.
Does 17554 Owen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17554 Owen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17554 Owen Street have a pool?
No, 17554 Owen Street does not have a pool.
Does 17554 Owen Street have accessible units?
No, 17554 Owen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17554 Owen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17554 Owen Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17554 Owen Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard
Fontana, CA 92335

Similar Pages

Fontana 2 BedroomsFontana Accessible Apartments
Fontana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFontana Apartments with Parking
Fontana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideCerritos College
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity