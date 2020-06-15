All apartments in Fontana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

14117 Redondo Court

14117 Redondo Court
Location

14117 Redondo Court, Fontana, CA 92336
West End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2157 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Fontana Home - Property Id: 126544

LOCATION! A beautiful two-story turnkey home now available for rent in Fontana! Located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood of * HERITAGE VILLAGE * ! This home is located in the AWARD WINNING * * ETIWANDA SCHOOL DISTRICT * * and in a prime location in North Fontana - near plenty of grocery stores, freeways, restaurants, Victoria Gardens (beautiful outdoor mall), and parks for the kids. An open floor plan with beautiful view of Mount Baldy from kitchen / Master Bedroom / Master Bathroom and from Nursing room. Last house on street make it open back yard with Green view. Enjoy a tree lined backyard that provides a very private feel - there is plenty of space of patio furniture and is perfect for warm summer nights with a patio. All three bedrooms are very spacious with great natural lighting. The master bedroom is huge with a gorgeous walk-in bathroom, double sinks, storage, and vanity area. You do not want to miss this home with its great location and award winning school district!
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

