14117 Redondo Court

LOCATION! A beautiful two-story turnkey home now available for rent in Fontana! Located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood of * HERITAGE VILLAGE * ! This home is located in the AWARD WINNING * * ETIWANDA SCHOOL DISTRICT * * and in a prime location in North Fontana - near plenty of grocery stores, freeways, restaurants, Victoria Gardens (beautiful outdoor mall), and parks for the kids. An open floor plan with beautiful view of Mount Baldy from kitchen / Master Bedroom / Master Bathroom and from Nursing room. Last house on street make it open back yard with Green view. Enjoy a tree lined backyard that provides a very private feel - there is plenty of space of patio furniture and is perfect for warm summer nights with a patio. All three bedrooms are very spacious with great natural lighting. The master bedroom is huge with a gorgeous walk-in bathroom, double sinks, storage, and vanity area. You do not want to miss this home with its great location and award winning school district!

No Pets Allowed



