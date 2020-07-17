All apartments in Fontana
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11471 Leatherleaf Rd

11471 Leatherleaf Road · (323) 657-7591
Location

11471 Leatherleaf Road, Fontana, CA 92337
Southridge Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11471 Leatherleaf Rd · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Four Bedroom/Three Bathroom Fontana House Near Catawba Park - TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text FONTANA to (763)225-1739

Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom House with attached Garage and many features to admire

Upon entry, you will be met with a naturally sunlit living room with high ceilings. By the living room is a spacious kitchen and dining room featuring ample cabinet space. By the dining area is a powder half bathroom and additional living room space with access to the back yard, perfect for friends and family gatherings.

Upon walking up the stairs to the second floor, four bedrooms await with a hallway featuring cabinets to fit all your storage needs. The three secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom in the hallway by the bedrooms, features dual vanity sink with bathtub and shower enclosure. The master suite bedroom features a large walk-in closet, bathtub, shower enclosure, and dual vanity sinks.

Located in a quiet community near Catawba Park, Jurupa Vista School of Science and Engineering with easy access to the freeway.

-Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Gardening, Water and Sewer, Trash, Gas, and Electricity)

-Parking: 2 Car Garage and Additional Guest Parking in driveway

-Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups located in Garage (Appliances Not Included)

-Appliances Included: Central A/C, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Microwave (Refrigerator Not Included)

-Maximum number of occupants: 8 (2 per bedroom)

-One year lease minimum

-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.

-No Pets Allowed

We are looking for a resident(s) who has great credit (650 and above), is courteous to their neighbors, complies with property rules, and wants to live in an exceptional home in a prime location in Fontana, CA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd have any available units?
11471 Leatherleaf Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
What amenities does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd have?
Some of 11471 Leatherleaf Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11471 Leatherleaf Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11471 Leatherleaf Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11471 Leatherleaf Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11471 Leatherleaf Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11471 Leatherleaf Rd offers parking.
Does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11471 Leatherleaf Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd have a pool?
No, 11471 Leatherleaf Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd have accessible units?
No, 11471 Leatherleaf Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11471 Leatherleaf Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11471 Leatherleaf Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
