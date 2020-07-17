11471 Leatherleaf Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal garage walk in closets air conditioning guest parking

Four Bedroom/Three Bathroom Fontana House Near Catawba Park - TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text FONTANA to (763)225-1739



Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom House with attached Garage and many features to admire



Upon entry, you will be met with a naturally sunlit living room with high ceilings. By the living room is a spacious kitchen and dining room featuring ample cabinet space. By the dining area is a powder half bathroom and additional living room space with access to the back yard, perfect for friends and family gatherings.



Upon walking up the stairs to the second floor, four bedrooms await with a hallway featuring cabinets to fit all your storage needs. The three secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom in the hallway by the bedrooms, features dual vanity sink with bathtub and shower enclosure. The master suite bedroom features a large walk-in closet, bathtub, shower enclosure, and dual vanity sinks.



Located in a quiet community near Catawba Park, Jurupa Vista School of Science and Engineering with easy access to the freeway.



-Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Gardening, Water and Sewer, Trash, Gas, and Electricity)



-Parking: 2 Car Garage and Additional Guest Parking in driveway



-Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups located in Garage (Appliances Not Included)



-Appliances Included: Central A/C, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Microwave (Refrigerator Not Included)



-Maximum number of occupants: 8 (2 per bedroom)



-One year lease minimum



-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.



-No Pets Allowed



We are looking for a resident(s) who has great credit (650 and above), is courteous to their neighbors, complies with property rules, and wants to live in an exceptional home in a prime location in Fontana, CA.



