in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

273 Barnhill Dr. Available 08/15/20 273 Barnhill Dr."Gorgeous Home with View" - A 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2009 s.f. Huge great room that opens to kitchen. Desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters and is open to the family room. Includes refrigerator. Upstairs there are two bedrooms joined by a Jack n Jill bath. Huge master with large master bath and dual walk in closets. Upstairs has view of Willow Hill Reservoir. Large laundry room that includes washer and dryer. Storage lines the hallway near the bedrooms and there is a big open area that would be perfect for a desk. End of street location adds for privacy with greenbelt views! Avail. 8/15/2020. *Pets negotiable. Tenants pay all utilities. 12 month lease to start. Rent = $2495 Deposit = $2800. Take Iron Point and turn right on Barnhill.



