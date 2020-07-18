1780 Langholm Way

Amenities

4 Bdrm, 3 Bath on Empire Ranch Golf Course - Views of Empire Ranch Golf Course - This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 bath property is 2942sqft, two stories, inside laundry room, remote 4th bdrm on lower floor w/ full bathroom nearby. Spacious living room, formal dining room, family room w/ fplc. The kitchen features, granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, kitchen island & lots of storage & counter space. Large master bdrm w/ views. Attached three car garage w/ opener.



Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse privileges. Gardener for front yard and backyard. Yards are fully landscaped. A must see!

Close to Empire Oaks Elementary, Vista HS, shopping, parks & bike trails.



Rent $3195

Security deposit $3100

Pets: Small pet negotiable

Utilities: Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage



You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.



Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.



For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com

*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details & showing time schedule.



QUALIFICATIONS:

Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.



1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.

2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.

3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an

eviction, the application will be declined.

4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.



Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.

*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.

