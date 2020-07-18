All apartments in Folsom
1780 Langholm Way

1780 Langholm Way · (916) 458-5244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1780 Langholm Way, Folsom, CA 95630
Empire Ranch Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1780 Langholm Way · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2942 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 Bdrm, 3 Bath on Empire Ranch Golf Course - Views of Empire Ranch Golf Course - This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 bath property is 2942sqft, two stories, inside laundry room, remote 4th bdrm on lower floor w/ full bathroom nearby. Spacious living room, formal dining room, family room w/ fplc. The kitchen features, granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, kitchen island & lots of storage & counter space. Large master bdrm w/ views. Attached three car garage w/ opener.

Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse privileges. Gardener for front yard and backyard. Yards are fully landscaped. A must see!
Close to Empire Oaks Elementary, Vista HS, shopping, parks & bike trails.

Rent $3195
Security deposit $3100
Pets: Small pet negotiable
Utilities: Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage

You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.

Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.

For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com
*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details & showing time schedule.

QUALIFICATIONS:
Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.

1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.
2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.
3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an
eviction, the application will be declined.
4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.

Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.
*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.
Cal BRE #01150855

(RLNE5917730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Langholm Way have any available units?
1780 Langholm Way has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1780 Langholm Way have?
Some of 1780 Langholm Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Langholm Way currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Langholm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Langholm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Langholm Way is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Langholm Way offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Langholm Way offers parking.
Does 1780 Langholm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Langholm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Langholm Way have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Langholm Way has a pool.
Does 1780 Langholm Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1780 Langholm Way has accessible units.
Does 1780 Langholm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Langholm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Langholm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1780 Langholm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
