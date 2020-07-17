All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 1313 Freswick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
1313 Freswick
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

1313 Freswick

1313 Freswick Drive · (916) 521-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1313 Freswick Drive, Folsom, CA 95630
Empire Ranch Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This Empire Ranch beauty is a MUST SEE! Text "INCENTIVE" to 9165214600. This recently remodeled home is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with living, dining and family rooms along with an incredible granite top open kitchen, custom tile backsplash with updated appliances with the view of the beautiful backyard and private patio that will make a perfect breakfast and your favorite dining option. You'll love the new laminate flooring downstairs and plantation shutters throughout. There is a private Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a spacious loft/game room upstairs perfect for entertaining! Entering the backyard you will find a built-in barbecue, a covered patio and a fire pit perfect for our California weather. Private assoc includes exercise room, clubhouse, pool & spa. Enjoy the wonderful lifestyle near Folsom Lake, shops & restaurants and you're walking distance to the Parkway trails and Empire Oaks Elementary School. 3D Walkthrough available: https://players.cupix.com/p/Ehx73cyK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Freswick have any available units?
1313 Freswick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Folsom, CA.
What amenities does 1313 Freswick have?
Some of 1313 Freswick's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Freswick currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Freswick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Freswick pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Freswick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 1313 Freswick offer parking?
No, 1313 Freswick does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Freswick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Freswick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Freswick have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Freswick has a pool.
Does 1313 Freswick have accessible units?
No, 1313 Freswick does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Freswick have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Freswick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Freswick have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Freswick does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1313 Freswick?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pools
Folsom Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone
American River Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity