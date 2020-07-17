1313 Freswick

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

This Empire Ranch beauty is a MUST SEE! Text "INCENTIVE" to 9165214600. This recently remodeled home is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with living, dining and family rooms along with an incredible granite top open kitchen, custom tile backsplash with updated appliances with the view of the beautiful backyard and private patio that will make a perfect breakfast and your favorite dining option. You'll love the new laminate flooring downstairs and plantation shutters throughout. There is a private Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a spacious loft/game room upstairs perfect for entertaining! Entering the backyard you will find a built-in barbecue, a covered patio and a fire pit perfect for our California weather. Private assoc includes exercise room, clubhouse, pool & spa. Enjoy the wonderful lifestyle near Folsom Lake, shops & restaurants and you're walking distance to the Parkway trails and Empire Oaks Elementary School. 3D Walkthrough available: https://players.cupix.com/p/Ehx73cyK