Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,733
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
5 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2860 sqft
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Madison St.
420 Madison St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Cute Downtown Fairfield Home - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Downtown Fairfield. New Paint, Floors, & Carpet. Small Deck, and Private Yard. Convenient Location. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2941 Quail Hollow Circle
2941 Quail Hollow Drive, Fairfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3142 sqft
2941 Quail Hollow Circle, Fairfield, CA - This Beautiful Home offers, 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room w/fireplace, large Kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, microwave, DW, trash compactor, tile kitchen counters, indoor

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3405 Norwalk Place
3405 Norwalk Place, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1816 sqft
3405 Norwalk Place Available 06/16/20 Single Story West side home - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring thru-out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 Grande Circle #120
1910 Grande Circle, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse Style Condo - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2748 Toland Dr.
2748 Toland Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1900 sqft
Westside - Nice front porch, lots of storage, rv parking on both sides. Large living room and dining room, and family room. Storage shed in backyard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1202 Quail Drive
1202 Quail Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1438 sqft
Charming Fairfield Home on Corner Lot Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,438 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
5 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
City Guide for Fairfield, CA

Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!

Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.

Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairfield, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

