Apartment List
/
CA
/
fairfield
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM

49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1103 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
1 Unit Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Madison St.
420 Madison St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Cute Downtown Fairfield Home - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Downtown Fairfield. New Paint, Floors, & Carpet. Small Deck, and Private Yard. Convenient Location. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Peach Tree Dr.
2200 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255
134 Sungold Way, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
134 Sungold Way - Sunrise Commons, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, approx. 1603 sq ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Ohio Street, Unit F
900 Ohio St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
900 OHIO-F - Lovely two bedrooms and one bath apartment with approx. 900 sq ft. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator is included. Landscaping & garbage is included as well. 1 Car Garage. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
5 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1000 sqft
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fairfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,669 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fairfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fairfield

    Rent growth in Fairfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fairfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,669 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fairfield.
    • While rents in Fairfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Fairfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairfield 3 BedroomsFairfield Accessible ApartmentsFairfield Apartments with Balcony
    Fairfield Apartments with GarageFairfield Apartments with GymFairfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairfield Apartments with Parking
    Fairfield Apartments with PoolFairfield Apartments with Washer-DryerFairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfield Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
    San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East Bay