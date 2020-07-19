All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6

225 Pennsylvania Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA 94533

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 Available 08/01/20 SHARON CREEK CONDOS! Upper level, 2bed/2 bath condo! Updated with wood burning fireplace & vaulted ceilings! - "Coming Soon"

Owner accepting 1 pet only up to $20 lbs with an additional $300 deposit

Includes water & garbage!
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION JUST BLOCKS FROM HWY 12 AND 80!!

Located in Sharon Creek, clean and quiet complex, upper unit with balcony. Quiet complex and grounds are well kept!

Cozy unit with nice entry that opens up to a your living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace! Galley kitchen with pass through that over looks into your living room. Updated kitchen with all appliances including fridge! Good size dining room separate from kitchen and living room.

Indoor laundry closet in hallway, no having to do laundry at the laundry mat! Hook-ups are both gas & electric.

Both bedrooms are spacious with mirrored closet doors.
2nd bedroom has its own access to the bathroom.
Master offers two separate closets, ceiling fan and private bathroom with full size tub/shower enclosure.

This is located in a gated community in which the HOA is repairing the gate in the near future.

Rent $1850
Security Deposit $1900

Contact us today for additional information (707) 447-5555 and visit our website to apply on line at www.alamocreekproperties.com
Below is a list of our criteria needed to apply.

$40 screening fee per person over 18. Each person needs to submit an application. Screening fee includes a credit report, evictions and background reports.
Must have a credit score of 595 or higher, credit is pulled from Experian only. All applications submitted must include ID, 3 months of pay check stubs or offer letter. For Military applicants, please proved 1 month of LES's

No utilities in collections, however we work with foreclosures and bankruptcies.
Income: has to be 2.5 times the amount of rent, gross monthly.
Security Deposit of $1850 due and payable within 7 days if application is approved.
Thank you!

(RLNE4844604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 have any available units?
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, CA.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 have?
Some of 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 is pet friendly.
Does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 offer parking?
Yes, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 offers parking.
Does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 have a pool?
No, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 does not have a pool.
Does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 have accessible units?
No, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd
Fairfield, CA 94533
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairfield Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CA
Daly City, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay