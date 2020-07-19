Amenities

225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 Available 08/01/20 SHARON CREEK CONDOS! Upper level, 2bed/2 bath condo! Updated with wood burning fireplace & vaulted ceilings! - "Coming Soon"



Owner accepting 1 pet only up to $20 lbs with an additional $300 deposit



Includes water & garbage!

GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION JUST BLOCKS FROM HWY 12 AND 80!!



Located in Sharon Creek, clean and quiet complex, upper unit with balcony. Quiet complex and grounds are well kept!



Cozy unit with nice entry that opens up to a your living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace! Galley kitchen with pass through that over looks into your living room. Updated kitchen with all appliances including fridge! Good size dining room separate from kitchen and living room.



Indoor laundry closet in hallway, no having to do laundry at the laundry mat! Hook-ups are both gas & electric.



Both bedrooms are spacious with mirrored closet doors.

2nd bedroom has its own access to the bathroom.

Master offers two separate closets, ceiling fan and private bathroom with full size tub/shower enclosure.



This is located in a gated community in which the HOA is repairing the gate in the near future.



Rent $1850

Security Deposit $1900



Contact us today for additional information (707) 447-5555 and visit our website to apply on line at www.alamocreekproperties.com

Below is a list of our criteria needed to apply.



$40 screening fee per person over 18. Each person needs to submit an application. Screening fee includes a credit report, evictions and background reports.

Must have a credit score of 595 or higher, credit is pulled from Experian only. All applications submitted must include ID, 3 months of pay check stubs or offer letter. For Military applicants, please proved 1 month of LES's



No utilities in collections, however we work with foreclosures and bankruptcies.

Income: has to be 2.5 times the amount of rent, gross monthly.

Security Deposit of $1850 due and payable within 7 days if application is approved.

Thank you!



