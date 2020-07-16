All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

5325 Navigation Ct

5325 Navigation Court · (916) 714-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5325 Navigation Court, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
game room
This 4BD home (with additional den downstairs and game room upstairs) is in a great Fair Oaks Community. Located in the heart of Phoenix Field, this home is close to shopping, parks and Lake Natoma. House has over 3400 sq ft of living space, 4 spacious bedrooms, large kitchen and a hug lot at the end of a court. This property is not allowing pets. To apply for this property visit www.eimproperties.com.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eagle Property Management is temporarily changing our marketing and leasing process. We will no longer be performing open house showings of vacant properties.

Instead, we will be requiring any interested party to submit a paid application via our website www.eimproperties.com prior to scheduling a viewing. The tentatively approved applicant (Based on criteria below) will be contacted and a showing will be coordinated. If the property is not selected by the applicant, a refund of their application fees will be processed or the application can be transferred to another property managed by Eagle Property Management.

Application Requirements: All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher. Combined household income must be at least 3x the monthly rent. No evictions/tenancy left owing money. Pass a criminal background check. Must have positive rental verification references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Navigation Ct have any available units?
5325 Navigation Ct has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5325 Navigation Ct have?
Some of 5325 Navigation Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Navigation Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Navigation Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Navigation Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Navigation Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 5325 Navigation Ct offer parking?
No, 5325 Navigation Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Navigation Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Navigation Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Navigation Ct have a pool?
No, 5325 Navigation Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Navigation Ct have accessible units?
No, 5325 Navigation Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Navigation Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Navigation Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Navigation Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5325 Navigation Ct has units with air conditioning.
