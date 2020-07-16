5325 Navigation Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace game room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities game room

This 4BD home (with additional den downstairs and game room upstairs) is in a great Fair Oaks Community. Located in the heart of Phoenix Field, this home is close to shopping, parks and Lake Natoma. House has over 3400 sq ft of living space, 4 spacious bedrooms, large kitchen and a hug lot at the end of a court. This property is not allowing pets. To apply for this property visit www.eimproperties.com.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eagle Property Management is temporarily changing our marketing and leasing process. We will no longer be performing open house showings of vacant properties.



Instead, we will be requiring any interested party to submit a paid application via our website www.eimproperties.com prior to scheduling a viewing. The tentatively approved applicant (Based on criteria below) will be contacted and a showing will be coordinated. If the property is not selected by the applicant, a refund of their application fees will be processed or the application can be transferred to another property managed by Eagle Property Management.



Application Requirements: All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher. Combined household income must be at least 3x the monthly rent. No evictions/tenancy left owing money. Pass a criminal background check. Must have positive rental verification references.