9731 Collie Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

9731 Collie Way

9731 Collie Way · (916) 428-4963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9731 Collie Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Laguna Ridge Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 9731 Collie Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9731 Collie Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home, Great Location, solar roof tiles lowering your monthly energy bill - You don't want to miss out on the beautiful, luxurious and spacious home that offers a popular floor plan and many upgrades and come with solar- roof tiles that save- money every month, kitchen-granite countertops, double sink and lots of cabinets, Breakfast Nook, carpet and laminate wood floor, 5-6 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom, 3 car garages. There is one master bedroom and haft bath downstairs. The upstairs master bedroom has a balcony sitting area. Back yard covered patio is perfect for summer get together. Close to school, parks, and shopping.

Please call the office @ 916-428-4963 to schedule an appointment for viewing the property. For more info @www.ehpropertymanagement.com

Lease terms: 12 months
No Smoking
Application Fee: $37.00 per adult. ?The credit check is required to determine your eligibility for the rental. ?Credit fees are nonrefundable.
?**PLEASE NOTE: ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES REQUIRE RENTER'S INSURANCE.
INSURANCE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1887476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 Collie Way have any available units?
9731 Collie Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9731 Collie Way have?
Some of 9731 Collie Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 Collie Way currently offering any rent specials?
9731 Collie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 Collie Way pet-friendly?
No, 9731 Collie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9731 Collie Way offer parking?
Yes, 9731 Collie Way offers parking.
Does 9731 Collie Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9731 Collie Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 Collie Way have a pool?
No, 9731 Collie Way does not have a pool.
Does 9731 Collie Way have accessible units?
No, 9731 Collie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 Collie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9731 Collie Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9731 Collie Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9731 Collie Way has units with air conditioning.
