Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

9731 Collie Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home, Great Location, solar roof tiles lowering your monthly energy bill - You don't want to miss out on the beautiful, luxurious and spacious home that offers a popular floor plan and many upgrades and come with solar- roof tiles that save- money every month, kitchen-granite countertops, double sink and lots of cabinets, Breakfast Nook, carpet and laminate wood floor, 5-6 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom, 3 car garages. There is one master bedroom and haft bath downstairs. The upstairs master bedroom has a balcony sitting area. Back yard covered patio is perfect for summer get together. Close to school, parks, and shopping.



Please call the office @ 916-428-4963 to schedule an appointment for viewing the property. For more info @www.ehpropertymanagement.com



Lease terms: 12 months

No Smoking

Application Fee: $37.00 per adult. ?The credit check is required to determine your eligibility for the rental. ?Credit fees are nonrefundable.

?**PLEASE NOTE: ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES REQUIRE RENTER'S INSURANCE.

INSURANCE.



No Pets Allowed



