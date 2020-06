Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

What a great place to call home!! - 4 Bedroom ready for you to call home. This home is very inviting and close to most things Elk Grove has to offer.

Application Fee: 40.00

Security Deposit Starts at 2000.00

DRE 01026544

You can fill out an application online at www.keyrealtycenter.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5645015)