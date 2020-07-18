All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:43 PM

6901 Springmont Drive

6901 Springmont Drive · (916) 238-1650
Location

6901 Springmont Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Laguna Creek West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in West Laguna/Elk Grove. Home main features: carpet flooring, laminate kitchen counter tops, wood burning fireplace, security alarm, 2-car garage,separate nook and dining areas, family room and laundry room. Master bedroom features 2-closets and sliding door to backyard. Master bathroom has his and her sinks. Home located near schools, park, shopping, easy access to HWY 99 and I-5.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Rent: $1795 + $145 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Springmont Drive have any available units?
6901 Springmont Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6901 Springmont Drive have?
Some of 6901 Springmont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Springmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Springmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Springmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Springmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 6901 Springmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Springmont Drive offers parking.
Does 6901 Springmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Springmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Springmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6901 Springmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Springmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6901 Springmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Springmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Springmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 Springmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 Springmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
