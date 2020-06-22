All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6124 Jefjen Way

6124 Jefjen Way · No Longer Available
Location

6124 Jefjen Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Quail Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6124 Jefjen Way Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Elk Grove Home - AVAIL 7/1 - Beautifully appointed four bedroom, three bath home features a spacious 3199 square feet of living space including a formal living room, dining room, family room, ten foot ceilings with crown molding, large downstairs office, spacious master suite with soaking jetted tub, gourmet kitchen with island counter, indoor laundry room, professionally landscaped yard with mature trees. This was a former model home. Close to schools and parks.

Rent includes gardener. Non smoking and No pet home. Visit www.tiner.com to apply on line, view rent and deposit requirements. Virtual tour coming soon to www.tiner.com. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 Jefjen Way have any available units?
6124 Jefjen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elk Grove, CA.
What amenities does 6124 Jefjen Way have?
Some of 6124 Jefjen Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Jefjen Way currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Jefjen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Jefjen Way pet-friendly?
No, 6124 Jefjen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 6124 Jefjen Way offer parking?
Yes, 6124 Jefjen Way does offer parking.
Does 6124 Jefjen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 Jefjen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Jefjen Way have a pool?
No, 6124 Jefjen Way does not have a pool.
Does 6124 Jefjen Way have accessible units?
No, 6124 Jefjen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Jefjen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 Jefjen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6124 Jefjen Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6124 Jefjen Way has units with air conditioning.
