Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

6124 Jefjen Way Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Elk Grove Home - AVAIL 7/1 - Beautifully appointed four bedroom, three bath home features a spacious 3199 square feet of living space including a formal living room, dining room, family room, ten foot ceilings with crown molding, large downstairs office, spacious master suite with soaking jetted tub, gourmet kitchen with island counter, indoor laundry room, professionally landscaped yard with mature trees. This was a former model home. Close to schools and parks.



Rent includes gardener. Non smoking and No pet home. Visit www.tiner.com to apply on line, view rent and deposit requirements. Virtual tour coming soon to www.tiner.com. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history

3. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



No Pets Allowed



