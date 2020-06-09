717 Indiana Court #Court 5

Amenities
Stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath, bright & quiet. Full kitchen. ECO-friendly! NEW appliances. All necessities, POOL + PARKING
Safe location, close to BEACHES, next to park, great restaurants, fantastic shopping, easy freeways & LAX access. 10mins from one of the best beaches.
Easy access waher/dryer in the building. 1 assigned parking. enjoy #instaworthy moments with fun pool toys. Enjoy fresh air, earthing and a BRAND NEW playground just outside our building. Surfers - board available on request.
We're ECO-friendly!
- Solar panels
- EV car charger (a plug for use with your own charger, on request)
- Upcycled furniture
- Eco-friendly cleaning
- Copper plumbing: better health
- All NEW energy-efficient appliances
and much more...
(RLNE5789347)