All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 717 Indiana Court #Court 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
717 Indiana Court #Court 5
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

717 Indiana Court #Court 5

717 Indiana Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

717 Indiana Ct, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath, bright & quiet. Full kitchen. ECO-friendly! NEW appliances. All necessities, POOL + PARKING
Safe location, close to BEACHES, next to park, great restaurants, fantastic shopping, easy freeways & LAX access. 10mins from one of the best beaches.
Easy access waher/dryer in the building. 1 assigned parking. enjoy #instaworthy moments with fun pool toys. Enjoy fresh air, earthing and a BRAND NEW playground just outside our building. Surfers - board available on request.

We're ECO-friendly!

- Solar panels
- EV car charger (a plug for use with your own charger, on request)
- Upcycled furniture
- Eco-friendly cleaning
- Copper plumbing: better health
- All NEW energy-efficient appliances
and much more...

(RLNE5789347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have any available units?
717 Indiana Court #Court 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have?
Some of 717 Indiana Court #Court 5's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 currently offering any rent specials?
717 Indiana Court #Court 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 pet-friendly?
No, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 offer parking?
Yes, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 offers parking.
Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have a pool?
Yes, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 has a pool.
Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have accessible units?
No, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Indiana Court #Court 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles