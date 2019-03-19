All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 516 Richmond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
516 Richmond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Richmond Street

516 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

516 Richmond Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
yoga
3 Bedroom Single Family Home on One of El Segundo's Finest Streets - Charming American Cottage, 3 bd/1.5 ba single-family home with quiet, tranquil backyard/garden with grass, fruit trees and fountain. Beautifully finished garage which serves perfectly as an artist's studio, Pilates/yoga studio, off-house workspace or "man-cave". Oak hardwood floors throughout the home (ceramic-tiled kitchen and bathrooms), vaulted high ceilings, a gas/wood-burning fireplace and newly updated kitchen cabinets and built-in cabinets throughout the home. The entire house is freshly painted from ceiling-to-floors. Home is light, bright and cheery and in a great location just a block away from Main Street shops/restaurants, the library, park and Richmond Street School.

Owner pays for landscaping

(RLNE4661011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Richmond Street have any available units?
516 Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 516 Richmond Street have?
Some of 516 Richmond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 Richmond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 Richmond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 516 Richmond Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 Richmond Street offers parking.
Does 516 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Richmond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 516 Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 516 Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Richmond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Richmond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Richmond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles