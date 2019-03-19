516 Richmond Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated yoga fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities garage yoga

3 Bedroom Single Family Home on One of El Segundo's Finest Streets - Charming American Cottage, 3 bd/1.5 ba single-family home with quiet, tranquil backyard/garden with grass, fruit trees and fountain. Beautifully finished garage which serves perfectly as an artist's studio, Pilates/yoga studio, off-house workspace or "man-cave". Oak hardwood floors throughout the home (ceramic-tiled kitchen and bathrooms), vaulted high ceilings, a gas/wood-burning fireplace and newly updated kitchen cabinets and built-in cabinets throughout the home. The entire house is freshly painted from ceiling-to-floors. Home is light, bright and cheery and in a great location just a block away from Main Street shops/restaurants, the library, park and Richmond Street School.



Owner pays for landscaping



(RLNE4661011)