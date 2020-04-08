9866 Brockway St.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom House with Garage and Washer and Dryer Hookups - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text BROCKWAY to (763) 225-1739



Rested on a 5,740 sq. ft. lot in a residential neighborhood in El Monte featuring a large front and back yard, this 1,166 sq. ft renovated house includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and a 2 Car Garage on a gated driveway with enough space for additional vehicles. Upon entry, a spacious living room dining area awaits, perfect for friends and family gatherings. The newly remodeled kitchen features marble countertops and elegant cabinets, and the master bedroom includes a spacious closet with a master bathroom. The two additional bedrooms offer ample closet space in each room and share a hallway full bathroom. New blinds and plumbing fixtures have been installed throughout the house.



Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in El Monte, this house is in close proximity many neighboring restaurants, supermarkets, parks, shopping centers all within quick driving distance with quick and easy access to the 10 Freeway. With many bedrooms and bathrooms included providing ample space for roommates and/or guests, this house is perfect for working professionals, students, or families.



-Utilities Included: Gardening (Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer, and Trash)



-Security Deposit: 1 month to 2 months Rent subject to credit and application. A credit score of 650 and above with combined total monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.



-Minimum Lease Term: One Year



-Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in Garage (Appliances Not Included)



(RLNE5426357)