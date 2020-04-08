All apartments in El Monte
Last updated January 26 2020

9866 Brockway St.

9866 Brockway Street
Location

9866 Brockway Street, El Monte, CA 91733
Park El Monte

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Renovated Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom House with Garage and Washer and Dryer Hookups - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text BROCKWAY to (763) 225-1739

Rested on a 5,740 sq. ft. lot in a residential neighborhood in El Monte featuring a large front and back yard, this 1,166 sq. ft renovated house includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and a 2 Car Garage on a gated driveway with enough space for additional vehicles. Upon entry, a spacious living room dining area awaits, perfect for friends and family gatherings. The newly remodeled kitchen features marble countertops and elegant cabinets, and the master bedroom includes a spacious closet with a master bathroom. The two additional bedrooms offer ample closet space in each room and share a hallway full bathroom. New blinds and plumbing fixtures have been installed throughout the house.

Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in El Monte, this house is in close proximity many neighboring restaurants, supermarkets, parks, shopping centers all within quick driving distance with quick and easy access to the 10 Freeway. With many bedrooms and bathrooms included providing ample space for roommates and/or guests, this house is perfect for working professionals, students, or families.

-Utilities Included: Gardening (Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer, and Trash)

-Security Deposit: 1 month to 2 months Rent subject to credit and application. A credit score of 650 and above with combined total monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.

-Minimum Lease Term: One Year

-Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in Garage (Appliances Not Included)

(RLNE5426357)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9866 Brockway St. have any available units?
9866 Brockway St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 9866 Brockway St. have?
Some of 9866 Brockway St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9866 Brockway St. currently offering any rent specials?
9866 Brockway St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9866 Brockway St. pet-friendly?
No, 9866 Brockway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 9866 Brockway St. offer parking?
Yes, 9866 Brockway St. offers parking.
Does 9866 Brockway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9866 Brockway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9866 Brockway St. have a pool?
No, 9866 Brockway St. does not have a pool.
Does 9866 Brockway St. have accessible units?
No, 9866 Brockway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9866 Brockway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9866 Brockway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9866 Brockway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9866 Brockway St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
