Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool. Tenant pays all utilities, owner pays for pool service and Gardner. There's a small studio rented out on the property, completely separate from this house. To Apply visit www.OttosenCo.com or for more information contact Traci@OttosenCo.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831011)