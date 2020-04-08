12202 Magnolia Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Newly remodeled large 3 bedroom 3 bath home with attached 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the rear. Centrally located to schools, shopping centers and freeways. This is a true charming tri-level English Tudor style home nestled on a large corner lot, created with privacy and entertaining in mind. The property has fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring, copper piping, new roof, remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms, walk in closets and new landscaping. A MUST SEE!!



The front house (2350sf) has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, granite counter tops, a large kitchen with a spacious island, loads of interior wood arches, a stunning stone fireplace in a large open living room, large shaded patios with carport parking for 2 cars.

Rear unit (850sf) 1 bedroom 1 bathroom has a private entrance, living room with patio, kitchen and garage parking for 1 car.



The front house and rear unit can be rented separately.



*Must pass background & credit screening along with meeting employment and residence history requirements, do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers.



Front House Rental Terms

• Rent: $3,000

• Application Fee: $35 per

• Security Deposit: $5,000

• Available Now



Rear Unit Rental Terms

Rent: $1,800

Application Fee: $35 per

Security Deposit: $1,800

Available Now



Shown by appointment only. Call Ashley at (626)367-3211 or Patrick at (626)377-5683