All apartments in El Monte
Find more places like 12202 Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
12202 Magnolia Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

12202 Magnolia Street

12202 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

12202 Magnolia Street, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled large 3 bedroom 3 bath home Centrally located to schools, shopping centers and freeways. This is a true charming tri-level English Tudor style home nestled on a large corner lot, created with privacy and entertaining in mind. The property has fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring, copper piping, new roof, remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms, walk in closets and new landscaping. A MUST SEE!! The front house (2350sf) has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, granite counter tops, a large kitchen with a spacious island, loads of interior wood arches, a stunning stone fireplace in a large open living room, large shaded patios with carport parking for 2 cars. *Must pass background & credit screening along with meeting employment and residence history requirements, do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. Front House Rental Terms • Rent: $3,000 • Application Fee: $35 per • Security Deposit: $5,000 • Available Now by appointment only. Call Ashley at (626)367-3211 or Patrick at (626)377-5683
Newly remodeled large 3 bedroom 3 bath home with attached 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the rear. Centrally located to schools, shopping centers and freeways. This is a true charming tri-level English Tudor style home nestled on a large corner lot, created with privacy and entertaining in mind. The property has fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring, copper piping, new roof, remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms, walk in closets and new landscaping. A MUST SEE!!

The front house (2350sf) has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, granite counter tops, a large kitchen with a spacious island, loads of interior wood arches, a stunning stone fireplace in a large open living room, large shaded patios with carport parking for 2 cars.
Rear unit (850sf) 1 bedroom 1 bathroom has a private entrance, living room with patio, kitchen and garage parking for 1 car.

The front house and rear unit can be rented separately.

*Must pass background & credit screening along with meeting employment and residence history requirements, do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers.

Front House Rental Terms
• Rent: $3,000
• Application Fee: $35 per
• Security Deposit: $5,000
• Available Now

Rear Unit Rental Terms
Rent: $1,800
Application Fee: $35 per
Security Deposit: $1,800
Available Now

Shown by appointment only. Call Ashley at (626)367-3211 or Patrick at (626)377-5683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12202 Magnolia Street have any available units?
12202 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 12202 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 12202 Magnolia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12202 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
12202 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12202 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 12202 Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 12202 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 12202 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 12202 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12202 Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12202 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 12202 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 12202 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 12202 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12202 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12202 Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12202 Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12202 Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms
El Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Pool
El Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles