El Monte, CA
12137 Emery Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

12137 Emery Street

12137 Emery Street · No Longer Available
Location

12137 Emery Street, El Monte, CA 91732
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the last property at the end of the driveway. 3 Bedrooms 1 bath front unit of house. Remodeled kitchen & bath with Quartz counter top and cherry wood cabinets; Laminate flooring throughout the house; open floor plan, bright and airy; double pane windows, central A/C; patio cover and cozy backyard. 2 parking spaces in front of the property; laundry & storage in garage. Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to elementary school; easy freeway access. Existing furniture can be included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12137 Emery Street have any available units?
12137 Emery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 12137 Emery Street have?
Some of 12137 Emery Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12137 Emery Street currently offering any rent specials?
12137 Emery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12137 Emery Street pet-friendly?
No, 12137 Emery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 12137 Emery Street offer parking?
Yes, 12137 Emery Street offers parking.
Does 12137 Emery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12137 Emery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12137 Emery Street have a pool?
No, 12137 Emery Street does not have a pool.
Does 12137 Emery Street have accessible units?
No, 12137 Emery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12137 Emery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12137 Emery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12137 Emery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12137 Emery Street has units with air conditioning.

