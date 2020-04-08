12137 Emery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the last property at the end of the driveway. 3 Bedrooms 1 bath front unit of house. Remodeled kitchen & bath with Quartz counter top and cherry wood cabinets; Laminate flooring throughout the house; open floor plan, bright and airy; double pane windows, central A/C; patio cover and cozy backyard. 2 parking spaces in front of the property; laundry & storage in garage. Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to elementary school; easy freeway access. Existing furniture can be included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.