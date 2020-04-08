All apartments in El Monte
Find more places like 12017 Elliott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
12017 Elliott Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

12017 Elliott Avenue

12017 Elliott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

12017 Elliott Avenue, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood and gated community. It features 4 bedrooms 3 baths, move in condition, living room with fire place, bright dining area, tile and Laminate flooring, recessed lighting and crown molding throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and Melburne wood cabinets. Extra-large master bedroom with walk-in closet, central Air/Heat, newer windows and artificial grass back year perfect for family entertainments. Two car garage attached with plenty of parking spaces available in the community. Convenient location close to restaurants, supermarkets, bus stations and banks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12017 Elliott Avenue have any available units?
12017 Elliott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 12017 Elliott Avenue have?
Some of 12017 Elliott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12017 Elliott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12017 Elliott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 Elliott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12017 Elliott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 12017 Elliott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12017 Elliott Avenue offers parking.
Does 12017 Elliott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12017 Elliott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 Elliott Avenue have a pool?
No, 12017 Elliott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12017 Elliott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12017 Elliott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 Elliott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12017 Elliott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12017 Elliott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12017 Elliott Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms
El Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Pool
El Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles