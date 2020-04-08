12017 Elliott Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood and gated community. It features 4 bedrooms 3 baths, move in condition, living room with fire place, bright dining area, tile and Laminate flooring, recessed lighting and crown molding throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and Melburne wood cabinets. Extra-large master bedroom with walk-in closet, central Air/Heat, newer windows and artificial grass back year perfect for family entertainments. Two car garage attached with plenty of parking spaces available in the community. Convenient location close to restaurants, supermarkets, bus stations and banks.