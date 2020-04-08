11128 1/4 Mc Girk Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1350.00 Rent / $1350.00 Deposit



Plus $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee



This unit is a month-month lease agreement.



The property does not accept Section 8.



This spacious 2 bedroom unit features an ac unit, new carpet, and paint. The apartment is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free apartment complex.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.



Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.