11128 1/4 Mc Girk Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:04 AM

11128 1/4 Mc Girk Avenue

11128 1/4 McGirk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11128 1/4 McGirk Ave, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1350.00 Rent / $1350.00 Deposit

Plus $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee

This unit is a month-month lease agreement.

The property does not accept Section 8.

This spacious 2 bedroom unit features an ac unit, new carpet, and paint. The apartment is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free apartment complex.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

