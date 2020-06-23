Casa De Anza

Amenities

Fully Remodeled! This 2 bed, 2 bath "Patio Home" is available now! The kitchen has been equipped with brand new granite counters, cabinets and stainless steel appliances (Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave). You will also find brand new tile flooring throughout besides the bedrooms which are carpeted. The master bedroom features a walk in closet as well as a private bathroom with a brand new vanity matching the kitchen. For your comfort the unit comes with central AC & Heat as well as ceiling fans in both bedrooms and the dining room. For your convenience the unit comes with a reserved off street parking space as well as washer and dryer hook-ups in the hallway! This unit will not last long, contact us today for more information or to schedule an appointment to view the interior!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/800-south-anza-st-22 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.