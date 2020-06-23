All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Casa De Anza

800 S Anza St · No Longer Available
Location

800 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Remodeled! This 2 bed, 2 bath "Patio Home" is available now! The kitchen has been equipped with brand new granite counters, cabinets and stainless steel appliances (Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave). You will also find brand new tile flooring throughout besides the bedrooms which are carpeted. The master bedroom features a walk in closet as well as a private bathroom with a brand new vanity matching the kitchen. For your comfort the unit comes with central AC & Heat as well as ceiling fans in both bedrooms and the dining room. For your convenience the unit comes with a reserved off street parking space as well as washer and dryer hook-ups in the hallway! This unit will not last long, contact us today for more information or to schedule an appointment to view the interior!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/800-south-anza-st-22 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa De Anza have any available units?
Casa De Anza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does Casa De Anza have?
Some of Casa De Anza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa De Anza currently offering any rent specials?
Casa De Anza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa De Anza pet-friendly?
No, Casa De Anza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does Casa De Anza offer parking?
No, Casa De Anza does not offer parking.
Does Casa De Anza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa De Anza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa De Anza have a pool?
No, Casa De Anza does not have a pool.
Does Casa De Anza have accessible units?
No, Casa De Anza does not have accessible units.
Does Casa De Anza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa De Anza has units with dishwashers.
Does Casa De Anza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Casa De Anza has units with air conditioning.
