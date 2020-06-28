All apartments in El Cajon
992 Teatro Circle

992 Teatro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

992 Teatro Circle, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in special! $200 off the first 3 months! Beautiful and updated single-family home in the gated community of Teatro. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a loft perfect for an office space or multi-functional area. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a double sink vanity, kitchen is completely updated with quartz countertops and a beautiful carrera marble backsplash. The home also features hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Upstairs laundry room, a 2-car attached garage, and low maintenance backyard make this home ideal. Community pool and park available and HOA maintains all the front yard landscaping.

Lease details: This gorgeous house is a one-year lease with renewal options - $2600/month. To be eligible you must collectively make 2.5 times the market rent, have good standing credit, and NO EVICTIONS. Sorry NO PETS!

To schedule a viewing, please complete a short pre-screening form: https://forms.gle/BifxGzfvVPZjGi328

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Teatro Circle have any available units?
992 Teatro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 992 Teatro Circle have?
Some of 992 Teatro Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 992 Teatro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
992 Teatro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Teatro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 992 Teatro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 992 Teatro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 992 Teatro Circle offers parking.
Does 992 Teatro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 992 Teatro Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Teatro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 992 Teatro Circle has a pool.
Does 992 Teatro Circle have accessible units?
No, 992 Teatro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Teatro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 992 Teatro Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 992 Teatro Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 992 Teatro Circle has units with air conditioning.

