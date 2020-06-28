992 Teatro Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in special! $200 off the first 3 months! Beautiful and updated single-family home in the gated community of Teatro. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a loft perfect for an office space or multi-functional area. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a double sink vanity, kitchen is completely updated with quartz countertops and a beautiful carrera marble backsplash. The home also features hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Upstairs laundry room, a 2-car attached garage, and low maintenance backyard make this home ideal. Community pool and park available and HOA maintains all the front yard landscaping.



Lease details: This gorgeous house is a one-year lease with renewal options - $2600/month. To be eligible you must collectively make 2.5 times the market rent, have good standing credit, and NO EVICTIONS. Sorry NO PETS!



To schedule a viewing, please complete a short pre-screening form: https://forms.gle/BifxGzfvVPZjGi328