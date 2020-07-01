922 Ednabelle Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in a residential neighborhood on a cul-de sac, this property is close to several local schools and parks and freeway access.The property is designated Non-smoking, No Vaping and No e-cigarettes.



The home is located on a large corner lot with a large privately enclosed back yard and a large front yard. There is a great shade tree in the front yard. A large 2-car garage is attached and has hookups for a gas dryer.



Some recent updates include tile floors throughout, custom paint, new central light fixtures/fans and dual pane windows. It features central heat and air, new hot water heater and separate laundry room inside the house with washer hookups. The master bedroom has a separate door that opens to backyard in addition to access from inside the house. The garage has direct access inside the home and there is room in driveway for parking.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Pets allowed with some restrictions and add'l deposits ($250-$500/pet), 2 pet max.



Feel free to drive by first, then call for details and to schedule a showing, ph #619-698-7520.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,360, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,310, Available 2/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.