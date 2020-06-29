721 Murray Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Two Story House with 2-Car Garage; located in Fletcher Hills - Spacious Two Story House with a pool (service included), located near Grossmont High School.



This home has vinyl, carpet, and wood flooring, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space for kitchen storage.



There is wall air conditioning and forced heating available. Home has a large family room with a gas fireplace. This property also has a formal dining room. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. The backyard is fenced with a patio and pool which has great views of the mountains and valleys. 2-car garage with extra parking on the driveway available.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets or Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



