All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 721 Murray Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
721 Murray Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

721 Murray Dr

721 Murray Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

721 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Two Story House with 2-Car Garage; located in Fletcher Hills - Spacious Two Story House with a pool (service included), located near Grossmont High School.

This home has vinyl, carpet, and wood flooring, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space for kitchen storage.

There is wall air conditioning and forced heating available. Home has a large family room with a gas fireplace. This property also has a formal dining room. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. The backyard is fenced with a patio and pool which has great views of the mountains and valleys. 2-car garage with extra parking on the driveway available.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets or Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2663768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Murray Dr have any available units?
721 Murray Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 721 Murray Dr have?
Some of 721 Murray Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Murray Dr currently offering any rent specials?
721 Murray Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Murray Dr pet-friendly?
No, 721 Murray Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 721 Murray Dr offer parking?
Yes, 721 Murray Dr offers parking.
Does 721 Murray Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Murray Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Murray Dr have a pool?
Yes, 721 Murray Dr has a pool.
Does 721 Murray Dr have accessible units?
No, 721 Murray Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Murray Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Murray Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Murray Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 Murray Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College