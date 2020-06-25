538 S.johnson Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

This spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs apartment is located in a gated fourplex setting near the 8 freeway in El Cajon. The open floor plan has a large living and dining room area and a fully equipped kitchen (refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher) and granite counters. The unit features some tasteful extras for you convenience, including central A/C, reserved parking and laundry onsite. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Cats considered. Give us a call today!