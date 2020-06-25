All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 538 S.johnson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
538 S.johnson Ave
Last updated August 9 2019 at 8:54 AM

538 S.johnson Ave

538 South Johnson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

538 South Johnson Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs apartment is located in a gated fourplex setting near the 8 freeway in El Cajon. The open floor plan has a large living and dining room area and a fully equipped kitchen (refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher) and granite counters. The unit features some tasteful extras for you convenience, including central A/C, reserved parking and laundry onsite. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Cats considered. Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 S.johnson Ave have any available units?
538 S.johnson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 538 S.johnson Ave have?
Some of 538 S.johnson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 S.johnson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
538 S.johnson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 S.johnson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 S.johnson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 538 S.johnson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 538 S.johnson Ave offers parking.
Does 538 S.johnson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 S.johnson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 S.johnson Ave have a pool?
No, 538 S.johnson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 538 S.johnson Ave have accessible units?
No, 538 S.johnson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 538 S.johnson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 S.johnson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 S.johnson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 538 S.johnson Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College