374 N. 3rd Street

Great opportunity! This fully remodeled 3br 2ba house is sure to be at the top of your list! The house has been landscaped with turf in both the front and back yards making yard maintenance and the cost of water to a minimum. Parking concerns will be a thing of the past - the house comes with a 2 car garage, a large driveway and a separate RV parking driveway on the side of the home. Upon entering the home you'll be greeted by brand new wood like laminate and freshly refinished hardwood flooring. The kitchen has been fully remodeled and equipped with granite counters, updated cabinets and brand new stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). Also with the kitchen you'll have a large walk in pantry and a wine storage "closet". In addition to ceiling fans in each bedroom, the dining room and the living room, the home comes with central AC & Heat. The living room also comes with a wood burning stove if you don't want to turn on the heat. The home also comes with a large family room at the front of the house with built in cabinets and shelves. The home will be perfect for entertaining with an enclosed patio towards the back of the home that leads into the back yard with a covered patio and turf lawn. The RV parking on the side of the house comes set up with water, sewer and power hookups as well. With all this house has to offer, you won't find a better deal - the home is move in ready so call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior.