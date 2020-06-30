All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:01 AM

374 N. 3rd Street

374 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

374 North 3rd Street, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great opportunity! This fully remodeled 3br 2ba house is sure to be at the top of your list! The house has been landscaped with turf in both the front and back yards making yard maintenance and the cost of water to a minimum. Parking concerns will be a thing of the past - the house comes with a 2 car garage, a large driveway and a separate RV parking driveway on the side of the home. Upon entering the home you'll be greeted by brand new wood like laminate and freshly refinished hardwood flooring. The kitchen has been fully remodeled and equipped with granite counters, updated cabinets and brand new stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). Also with the kitchen you'll have a large walk in pantry and a wine storage "closet". In addition to ceiling fans in each bedroom, the dining room and the living room, the home comes with central AC & Heat. The living room also comes with a wood burning stove if you don't want to turn on the heat. The home also comes with a large family room at the front of the house with built in cabinets and shelves. The home will be perfect for entertaining with an enclosed patio towards the back of the home that leads into the back yard with a covered patio and turf lawn. The RV parking on the side of the house comes set up with water, sewer and power hookups as well. With all this house has to offer, you won't find a better deal - the home is move in ready so call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 N. 3rd Street have any available units?
374 N. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 374 N. 3rd Street have?
Some of 374 N. 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 N. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
374 N. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 N. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 N. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 374 N. 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 374 N. 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 374 N. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 N. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 N. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 374 N. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 374 N. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 374 N. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 374 N. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 N. 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 N. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 374 N. 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.

