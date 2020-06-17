363 Van Houten Ave. #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon



This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops. There is tile flooring throughout, this open layout gives it an open and bright feel. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



The unit has wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan. Enjoy the balcony just off the living room area. Shared coin laundry on site. Tenant will have 1-reserved parking space.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. Sorry no pets and no smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5273276)