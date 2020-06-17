All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 363 Van Houten Ave. #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
363 Van Houten Ave. #C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

363 Van Houten Ave. #C

363 Van Houten Avenue · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

363 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 363 Van Houten Ave. #C · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon

This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops. There is tile flooring throughout, this open layout gives it an open and bright feel. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

The unit has wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan. Enjoy the balcony just off the living room area. Shared coin laundry on site. Tenant will have 1-reserved parking space.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have any available units?
363 Van Houten Ave. #C has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have?
Some of 363 Van Houten Ave. #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Van Houten Ave. #C currently offering any rent specials?
363 Van Houten Ave. #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Van Houten Ave. #C pet-friendly?
No, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C offer parking?
Yes, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C does offer parking.
Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have a pool?
No, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C does not have a pool.
Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have accessible units?
No, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Van Houten Ave. #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 363 Van Houten Ave. #C has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 363 Van Houten Ave. #C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity