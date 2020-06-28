Amenities

2724 Windmill View Available 10/16/19 Great single story 3 bedroom house with central A/C and beautiful views!! - Come home to a spacious 3 bedroom home in the beautiful community of Fletcher Hills Highlands. Entertain all your guests in your new backyard with ease as it has a brand new beautiful pergola as well as breathtaking views of canyons and hillsides, mountains north to Ramona, and views of El Cajon Valley.



As you enter, to your right is the oversized living room with a large front picture window and plush carpeting. You will fall in love with the beautiful hardwood flooring in the common areas and new carpeting in all the bedrooms to always feel cozy in!



Your new kitchen comes equipped with beautiful new white appliances including an electric stovetop, dual oven, dishwasher, trash compactor, and full-size fridge. You will love the original wood cabinets and white countertops that also offer an abundance of space. Right off of your kitchen, there is the formal dining room, great space for a large table and relaxing by your new gas fireplace on those chilly nights.



The bedrooms are spaced out where there are no shared walls. Be blown away by the master suite that has huge double closets and enough space to fit a California King Bed plus extra furniture! The master bathroom has a stand-up tiled shower with large dual sink vanity and new flooring.



You will love the convenience of the zero scape landscaping! Enjoy parking in your large driveway with an attached 2 car garage. This home also offers additional side parking for trailers and RV's.



Renters Insurance required!



