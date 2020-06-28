All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2724 Windmill View

2724 Windmill View Road · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Windmill View Road, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2724 Windmill View Available 10/16/19 Great single story 3 bedroom house with central A/C and beautiful views!! - Come home to a spacious 3 bedroom home in the beautiful community of Fletcher Hills Highlands. Entertain all your guests in your new backyard with ease as it has a brand new beautiful pergola as well as breathtaking views of canyons and hillsides, mountains north to Ramona, and views of El Cajon Valley.

As you enter, to your right is the oversized living room with a large front picture window and plush carpeting. You will fall in love with the beautiful hardwood flooring in the common areas and new carpeting in all the bedrooms to always feel cozy in!

Your new kitchen comes equipped with beautiful new white appliances including an electric stovetop, dual oven, dishwasher, trash compactor, and full-size fridge. You will love the original wood cabinets and white countertops that also offer an abundance of space. Right off of your kitchen, there is the formal dining room, great space for a large table and relaxing by your new gas fireplace on those chilly nights.

The bedrooms are spaced out where there are no shared walls. Be blown away by the master suite that has huge double closets and enough space to fit a California King Bed plus extra furniture! The master bathroom has a stand-up tiled shower with large dual sink vanity and new flooring.

You will love the convenience of the zero scape landscaping! Enjoy parking in your large driveway with an attached 2 car garage. This home also offers additional side parking for trailers and RV's.

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE2358097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Windmill View have any available units?
2724 Windmill View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 2724 Windmill View have?
Some of 2724 Windmill View's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Windmill View currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Windmill View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Windmill View pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Windmill View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 2724 Windmill View offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Windmill View offers parking.
Does 2724 Windmill View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Windmill View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Windmill View have a pool?
No, 2724 Windmill View does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Windmill View have accessible units?
No, 2724 Windmill View does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Windmill View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Windmill View has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Windmill View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2724 Windmill View has units with air conditioning.
