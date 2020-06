Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the Fletcher Hills area of El Cajon with a large backyard. The house has an updated kitchen and central forced air and heat. Close to restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores. Added bonus is the close proximity to freeway. Do not miss the opportunity to rent a great house in a terrific neighborhood.