209 Indiana Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home (Approx. 1,825 sq. ft.) in Downtown El Cajon - Beautiful, well maintained Single Family Home in downtown El Cajon. Beautiful entry area with enclosed patio area. Gated Community. Three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with large kitchen, two-car garage and Solar Panels installed. Central Heat and A/C and natural gas fireplace in the living room, refrigerator, and washer/ dryer. This is a tri-level home, with multiple staircases. Pets considered, depending on the size, breed and type, with the owner's approval.



Two blocks away from: Restaurants, brewery, and shopping. Wednesday night classic car show. Friday night concerts in the park. Live Nation concert venue (across the street, opening soon).



(Unit is Not Furnished).



For additional information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Devin Patrick at MJN Real Estate, Inc. (DRE#: 01782472) at: (760) 440-5169 or Devin@MJNhomes.com



