209 Indiana Ave
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

209 Indiana Ave

209 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 Indiana Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home (Approx. 1,825 sq. ft.) in Downtown El Cajon - Beautiful, well maintained Single Family Home in downtown El Cajon. Beautiful entry area with enclosed patio area. Gated Community. Three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with large kitchen, two-car garage and Solar Panels installed. Central Heat and A/C and natural gas fireplace in the living room, refrigerator, and washer/ dryer. This is a tri-level home, with multiple staircases. Pets considered, depending on the size, breed and type, with the owner's approval.

Two blocks away from: Restaurants, brewery, and shopping. Wednesday night classic car show. Friday night concerts in the park. Live Nation concert venue (across the street, opening soon).

(Unit is Not Furnished).

For additional information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Devin Patrick at MJN Real Estate, Inc. (DRE#: 01782472) at: (760) 440-5169 or Devin@MJNhomes.com

(RLNE5008508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Indiana Ave have any available units?
209 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 209 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 209 Indiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 209 Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 209 Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 209 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Indiana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 209 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Indiana Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Indiana Ave has units with air conditioning.
