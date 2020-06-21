1866 Priest Street

Amenities

dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.



The spacious, bright, and airy interior has recessed/suspended lighting, big windows with blinds, glass doors, and track lighting. Spend quality time making yummy homemade meals in the lovely kitchen equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, oven/range, and microwave. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, shower/tub combo, and enclosed shower stall furnished its bathrooms. It comes with an attached, covered garage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Albert Van Zanten Park, Bostonia Park, and Bostonia Park.



Bus lines:

864 El Cajon - East County Sq - 0.1 mile

888 Jacumba - El Cajon - 0.5 mile

838 East County Square – Viejas - 0.7 mile

875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.9 mile

874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



