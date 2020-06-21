1866 Priest Street

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.
The spacious, bright, and airy interior has recessed/suspended lighting, big windows with blinds, glass doors, and track lighting. Spend quality time making yummy homemade meals in the lovely kitchen equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, oven/range, and microwave. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, shower/tub combo, and enclosed shower stall furnished its bathrooms. It comes with an attached, covered garage.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Albert Van Zanten Park, Bostonia Park, and Bostonia Park.
Bus lines:
864 El Cajon - East County Sq - 0.1 mile
888 Jacumba - El Cajon - 0.5 mile
838 East County Square – Viejas - 0.7 mile
875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.9 mile
874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 1.0 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5806894)