Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1866 Priest Street

1866 Priest St · (408) 917-0430
Location

1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA 92021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.

The spacious, bright, and airy interior has recessed/suspended lighting, big windows with blinds, glass doors, and track lighting. Spend quality time making yummy homemade meals in the lovely kitchen equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, oven/range, and microwave. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, shower/tub combo, and enclosed shower stall furnished its bathrooms. It comes with an attached, covered garage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Albert Van Zanten Park, Bostonia Park, and Bostonia Park.

Bus lines:
864 El Cajon - East County Sq - 0.1 mile
888 Jacumba - El Cajon - 0.5 mile
838 East County Square – Viejas - 0.7 mile
875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.9 mile
874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Priest Street have any available units?
1866 Priest Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1866 Priest Street have?
Some of 1866 Priest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Priest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Priest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Priest Street pet-friendly?
No, 1866 Priest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1866 Priest Street offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Priest Street does offer parking.
Does 1866 Priest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Priest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Priest Street have a pool?
No, 1866 Priest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Priest Street have accessible units?
No, 1866 Priest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Priest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Priest Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Priest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Priest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
