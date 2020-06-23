178 Bearing Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description



This gorgeous single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large yard.



This home includes bright living areas, open floorplans, ceiling fans, new energy efficient windows, covered patio and large back yard.



Features:

- Microwave

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Multiple Ovens

- Dishwasher

- Granite Countertop

- New Carpet

- New Windows

- New Blinds

- New Paint

- Mirrored Closets

- 2 Car Garage

- Extra Storage

- Covered Patio

- Ceiling Fans in Dining Room and bedrooms

- Air Conditioning



Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats (Max. 2) 60 lbs and under accepted

Additional pet rent and deposit apply

Call for more information.