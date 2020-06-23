All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

178 Bearing Ln

178 Bearing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

178 Bearing Lane, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

This gorgeous single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large yard.

This home includes bright living areas, open floorplans, ceiling fans, new energy efficient windows, covered patio and large back yard.

Features:
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Multiple Ovens
- Dishwasher
- Granite Countertop
- New Carpet
- New Windows
- New Blinds
- New Paint
- Mirrored Closets
- 2 Car Garage
- Extra Storage
- Covered Patio
- Ceiling Fans in Dining Room and bedrooms
- Air Conditioning

Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats (Max. 2) 60 lbs and under accepted
Additional pet rent and deposit apply
Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Bearing Ln have any available units?
178 Bearing Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 178 Bearing Ln have?
Some of 178 Bearing Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Bearing Ln currently offering any rent specials?
178 Bearing Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Bearing Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Bearing Ln is pet friendly.
Does 178 Bearing Ln offer parking?
Yes, 178 Bearing Ln does offer parking.
Does 178 Bearing Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Bearing Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Bearing Ln have a pool?
No, 178 Bearing Ln does not have a pool.
Does 178 Bearing Ln have accessible units?
No, 178 Bearing Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Bearing Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Bearing Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Bearing Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Bearing Ln has units with air conditioning.
