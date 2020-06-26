All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1739 Jasmine Street

1739 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Jasmine Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely Stunning Home!!! - Unbelievable opportunity to make this house your home! Open concept floor plan with custom upgrades such as canned lighting, cable ready television wall mount brackets, stainless steel appliances, stone flooring, ceiling fans, Classic Flame fireplace, ceiling fans, two covered patios, low maintenance front and back yard, central air conditioning, granite and quartz counter tops, tiled bathrooms, and the list goes on and on! You just have to see this home to believe the attention to detail!

$35 screening fee 18+ years
Core Property Group is the only authorized agent for this property.
DRE 01888706

(RLNE4988230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Jasmine Street have any available units?
1739 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1739 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 1739 Jasmine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Jasmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1739 Jasmine Street offer parking?
No, 1739 Jasmine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1739 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Jasmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 1739 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 1739 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 Jasmine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1739 Jasmine Street has units with air conditioning.
