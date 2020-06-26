1739 Jasmine Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely Stunning Home!!! - Unbelievable opportunity to make this house your home! Open concept floor plan with custom upgrades such as canned lighting, cable ready television wall mount brackets, stainless steel appliances, stone flooring, ceiling fans, Classic Flame fireplace, ceiling fans, two covered patios, low maintenance front and back yard, central air conditioning, granite and quartz counter tops, tiled bathrooms, and the list goes on and on! You just have to see this home to believe the attention to detail!



$35 screening fee 18+ years

Core Property Group is the only authorized agent for this property.

DRE 01888706



(RLNE4988230)