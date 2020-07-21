All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1593 Norran Ave

1593 Norran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Norran Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled property. This property has been upgraded and updated!!

-3 BR/1.5 BA
-2 Car attached garage
-Full kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal
-Central A/C
-Central Heat
-Inviting family room with full wet bar
-Open wood beam ceiling in family room
-Pellet stove also located in family room
-Dual pane windows
-Ceiling fans
-Window coverings
-Patio windows have been tinted shield from heat and sun
-Alarm system installed and available for tenant.

Available now for 1 year lease.
Rent: $2495
Deposit: $2495 o.a.c.

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, SDG&E.
Landscaper included.

Pets: 1 Dog under 20 lbs okay, upon approval.
Pet Deposit: $250
No smoking.
Renter's insurance required.

Please contact John @ 619-722-0040

(RLNE517766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Norran Ave have any available units?
1593 Norran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1593 Norran Ave have?
Some of 1593 Norran Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Norran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Norran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Norran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 Norran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1593 Norran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1593 Norran Ave offers parking.
Does 1593 Norran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Norran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Norran Ave have a pool?
No, 1593 Norran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1593 Norran Ave have accessible units?
No, 1593 Norran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Norran Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1593 Norran Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 Norran Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1593 Norran Ave has units with air conditioning.
