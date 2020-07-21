1593 Norran Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled property. This property has been upgraded and updated!!



-3 BR/1.5 BA

-2 Car attached garage

-Full kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal

-Central A/C

-Central Heat

-Inviting family room with full wet bar

-Open wood beam ceiling in family room

-Pellet stove also located in family room

-Dual pane windows

-Ceiling fans

-Window coverings

-Patio windows have been tinted shield from heat and sun

-Alarm system installed and available for tenant.



Available now for 1 year lease.

Rent: $2495

Deposit: $2495 o.a.c.



Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, SDG&E.

Landscaper included.



Pets: 1 Dog under 20 lbs okay, upon approval.

Pet Deposit: $250

No smoking.

Renter's insurance required.



Please contact John @ 619-722-0040



(RLNE517766)