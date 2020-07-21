1558 Norran

Amenities
Available 08/12/19 Norran - Property Id: 146390
This single story home is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Granite Hills, within minutes to shopping, dining, and freeway access. There is a 2 car attached garage plus off street parking. The lovely backyard features a pool/spa and gas fire pit and is perfect for relaxing or barbecuing with family and friends. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. There is a washer/dryer in the garage (as-is).
Rental Terms:
-Rent $2,700.00
-Security Deposit $2,700.00
- minimum one year lease
-Application fee $45.00 per each adult (18 years or older) that will be living at the property
***Must maintain Renters Insurance
- Sewer, trash, pool and landscaping included
- Tenant to pay for water, gas, electric, cable, internet, obtains renter's insurance.
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit of $500
****NO SECTION 8****
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order.
