1558 Norran

Norran



This single story home is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Granite Hills, within minutes to shopping, dining, and freeway access. There is a 2 car attached garage plus off street parking. The lovely backyard features a pool/spa and gas fire pit and is perfect for relaxing or barbecuing with family and friends. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. There is a washer/dryer in the garage (as-is).



Rental Terms:

-Rent $2,700.00

-Security Deposit $2,700.00

- minimum one year lease

-Application fee $45.00 per each adult (18 years or older) that will be living at the property

***Must maintain Renters Insurance

- Sewer, trash, pool and landscaping included

- Tenant to pay for water, gas, electric, cable, internet, obtains renter's insurance.

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit of $500



****NO SECTION 8****



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order.

