El Cajon, CA
1558 Norran
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

1558 Norran

1558 Norran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Norran Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/12/19 Norran - Property Id: 146390

This single story home is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Granite Hills, within minutes to shopping, dining, and freeway access. There is a 2 car attached garage plus off street parking. The lovely backyard features a pool/spa and gas fire pit and is perfect for relaxing or barbecuing with family and friends. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. There is a washer/dryer in the garage (as-is).

Rental Terms:
-Rent $2,700.00
-Security Deposit $2,700.00
- minimum one year lease
-Application fee $45.00 per each adult (18 years or older) that will be living at the property
***Must maintain Renters Insurance
- Sewer, trash, pool and landscaping included
- Tenant to pay for water, gas, electric, cable, internet, obtains renter's insurance.
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit of $500

****NO SECTION 8****

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146390p
Property Id 146390

(RLNE5087898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Norran have any available units?
1558 Norran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1558 Norran have?
Some of 1558 Norran's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 Norran currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Norran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Norran pet-friendly?
Yes, 1558 Norran is pet friendly.
Does 1558 Norran offer parking?
Yes, 1558 Norran offers parking.
Does 1558 Norran have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1558 Norran offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Norran have a pool?
Yes, 1558 Norran has a pool.
Does 1558 Norran have accessible units?
No, 1558 Norran does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Norran have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1558 Norran has units with dishwashers.
Does 1558 Norran have units with air conditioning?
No, 1558 Norran does not have units with air conditioning.
