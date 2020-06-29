All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1543 Kimberly Woods Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1543 Kimberly Woods Drive

1543 Kimberly Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1543 Kimberly Woods Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, Large 4/3 Single-Family Home with Valley/Tree Views in El Cajon - Spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bath home conveniently located in the desirable Kimberly Woods area of El Cajon. This home has great views of the El Cajon Valley from the large deck. Enjoy just under 2,900 square feet of living space: This includes spacious living room and family room (each equipped with fireplaces), separate dining room, open kitchen, laundry room w/ hook-ups, fenced yard and 3-car garage. There's one bedroom on the entry level with two more bedrooms and the master bedroom on the lower level.

MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying.

PLEASE NOTE
Refrigerator not included - tenant will be responsible for supplying own refrigerator.

RENTAL TERMS:
- 12-24 Month Lease
- $3,500.00 Rent
- $2,500.00 Deposit
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- Tenant Responsible For Landscaping
- Pets Considered (2 max) With Increase Security Deposit
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA:
- $35.00 Application Fee Per Adult
- 700+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental (or Mortgage) History
- Gross Household Income 3X Monthly Rent

Please call Whittington Property Management (no text) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.

(RLNE3255275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have any available units?
1543 Kimberly Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have?
Some of 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Kimberly Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1543 Kimberly Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College