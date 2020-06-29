1543 Kimberly Woods Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Beautiful, Large 4/3 Single-Family Home with Valley/Tree Views in El Cajon - Spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bath home conveniently located in the desirable Kimberly Woods area of El Cajon. This home has great views of the El Cajon Valley from the large deck. Enjoy just under 2,900 square feet of living space: This includes spacious living room and family room (each equipped with fireplaces), separate dining room, open kitchen, laundry room w/ hook-ups, fenced yard and 3-car garage. There's one bedroom on the entry level with two more bedrooms and the master bedroom on the lower level.



Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying.



Refrigerator not included - tenant will be responsible for supplying own refrigerator.



- 12-24 Month Lease

- $3,500.00 Rent

- $2,500.00 Deposit

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- Tenant Responsible For Landscaping

- Pets Considered (2 max) With Increase Security Deposit

- Rental Insurance Required



- $35.00 Application Fee Per Adult

- 700+ Household Credit Score

- Positive Rental (or Mortgage) History

- Gross Household Income 3X Monthly Rent



Please call Whittington Property Management (no text) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.



