1501 Gustavo Street Unit C
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1501 Gustavo Street Unit C

1501 Gustavo Street
Location

1501 Gustavo Street, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Centrally Located Condo with GARAGE! - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is located in El Cajon near Jamacha and the wonderful Granite Hills Community. It has a large master bedroom with access to the full bath upstairs. The guest room is a good size with a walk in closet. The upstairs has new carpet just installed! Hard surface flooring downstairs making cleaning a breeze. The open living kitchen has ample space for a shared dining/living area. There is a washer and dryer in Unit. No fridge - tenant will have to provide their own. Off of the kitchen is a small fenced in patio area. The unit does have an ATTACHED 1 car garage! So no need to worry about storage or parking! The community has a pool area just steps from the condo.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 3 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE5453200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have any available units?
1501 Gustavo Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have?
Some of 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Gustavo Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C has a pool.
Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Gustavo Street Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

