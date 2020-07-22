1501 Gustavo Street Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Centrally Located Condo with GARAGE! - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is located in El Cajon near Jamacha and the wonderful Granite Hills Community. It has a large master bedroom with access to the full bath upstairs. The guest room is a good size with a walk in closet. The upstairs has new carpet just installed! Hard surface flooring downstairs making cleaning a breeze. The open living kitchen has ample space for a shared dining/living area. There is a washer and dryer in Unit. No fridge - tenant will have to provide their own. Off of the kitchen is a small fenced in patio area. The unit does have an ATTACHED 1 car garage! So no need to worry about storage or parking! The community has a pool area just steps from the condo.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 3 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



