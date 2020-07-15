All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

1472 Gustavo Street

1472 Gustavo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Gustavo Street, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This air-conditioned 2-story town home is a rare find with 3 full baths, 2 patios and a balcony. It is an end/corner unit that looks out onto community pool and spa from patio and living room. Spacious living room and dining room. Laminated granite-look counter tops in kitchen w/ fridge, dishwasher and electric stove-oven. Laundry room with washer and dryer. All 3 bedrooms have similar square footage and own baths. One bedroom is on the 1st floor with full bath. Two bedrooms with ensuite baths on second floor. New flooring throughout first floor and new carpet in bedrooms and stairs. Neutral paint. Ceiling fans. Fireplace. One assigned parking space is included in the rent. Tenants pay all utilities.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 5/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Gustavo Street have any available units?
1472 Gustavo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1472 Gustavo Street have?
Some of 1472 Gustavo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Gustavo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Gustavo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Gustavo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Gustavo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1472 Gustavo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Gustavo Street offers parking.
Does 1472 Gustavo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 Gustavo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Gustavo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1472 Gustavo Street has a pool.
Does 1472 Gustavo Street have accessible units?
No, 1472 Gustavo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Gustavo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 Gustavo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Gustavo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1472 Gustavo Street has units with air conditioning.
