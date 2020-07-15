1472 Gustavo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This air-conditioned 2-story town home is a rare find with 3 full baths, 2 patios and a balcony. It is an end/corner unit that looks out onto community pool and spa from patio and living room. Spacious living room and dining room. Laminated granite-look counter tops in kitchen w/ fridge, dishwasher and electric stove-oven. Laundry room with washer and dryer. All 3 bedrooms have similar square footage and own baths. One bedroom is on the 1st floor with full bath. Two bedrooms with ensuite baths on second floor. New flooring throughout first floor and new carpet in bedrooms and stairs. Neutral paint. Ceiling fans. Fireplace. One assigned parking space is included in the rent. Tenants pay all utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 5/15/20

