El Cajon, CA
1467 Country Crest Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1467 Country Crest Drive

1467 Country Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1467 Country Crest Drive, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Granite Hills home with POOL! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features tile floors throughout, a large brick fire place and a large bonus room leading out to the pool area. The bedrooms are all a good size - the master having its own provide bathroom and 2 closets. There are two dining areas open to the kitchen. The pool area is fully fencing in for privacy with a brick fire pit and covered patio area. There is an attached 2 car garage for parking and storage. Pets OK UPON APPROVAL.
We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE3559915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Country Crest Drive have any available units?
1467 Country Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1467 Country Crest Drive have?
Some of 1467 Country Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Country Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Country Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Country Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 Country Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1467 Country Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1467 Country Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 1467 Country Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 Country Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Country Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1467 Country Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 1467 Country Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1467 Country Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Country Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1467 Country Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1467 Country Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1467 Country Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
