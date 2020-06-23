1467 Country Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy Granite Hills home with POOL! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features tile floors throughout, a large brick fire place and a large bonus room leading out to the pool area. The bedrooms are all a good size - the master having its own provide bathroom and 2 closets. There are two dining areas open to the kitchen. The pool area is fully fencing in for privacy with a brick fire pit and covered patio area. There is an attached 2 car garage for parking and storage. Pets OK UPON APPROVAL.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



