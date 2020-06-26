All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1399 Hacienda Dr

1399 Hacienda Drive
Location

1399 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Oasis in El Cajon. 4Bd/3Ba House. Large Entertainment Room and Backyard with Pool with sweeping view. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House, WEDNESDAY, March 4th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

MOVE-IN SPECIAL...$500.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT.

Short Term seven (7) month lease to end on October 31st, 2020.

Breathtaking view of Santee and El Cajon in the valley below.
Open floor concept that allows you to see from the front door to the Kitchen, to the Living Room, and the octagon Dining Room.
Vaulted ceilings
Ceiling fans in each bedroom.
Recently remodeled with new flooring and paint.
Large Master Suite that has direct access to the backyard.
Master Bath Features glass-in shower and Dual-Sink Vanity
Wet bar area by the Living Room
Quartz Counters in Kitchen
Two Fireplace, one in the Living Room and one the Octagon Dining Room
2 Car Direct Attached Garage
Large Backyard with two patio levels for entertaining.
Pool with pool service included.
Washer and Dryer hookups in the dedicated laundry room with plenty of storage
Landscaping service included.
Central Air and Heat.

NON-SMOKING UNIT

$3,995.00 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted; however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
We accept all sources of income.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 Hacienda Dr have any available units?
1399 Hacienda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1399 Hacienda Dr have?
Some of 1399 Hacienda Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 Hacienda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1399 Hacienda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 Hacienda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1399 Hacienda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1399 Hacienda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1399 Hacienda Dr offers parking.
Does 1399 Hacienda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1399 Hacienda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 Hacienda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1399 Hacienda Dr has a pool.
Does 1399 Hacienda Dr have accessible units?
No, 1399 Hacienda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 Hacienda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1399 Hacienda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1399 Hacienda Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1399 Hacienda Dr has units with air conditioning.

