1399 Hacienda Dr

Gorgeous Oasis in El Cajon. 4Bd/3Ba House. Large Entertainment Room and Backyard with Pool with sweeping view. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House, WEDNESDAY, March 4th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
MOVE-IN SPECIAL...$500.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT.
Short Term seven (7) month lease to end on October 31st, 2020.
Breathtaking view of Santee and El Cajon in the valley below.
Open floor concept that allows you to see from the front door to the Kitchen, to the Living Room, and the octagon Dining Room.
Vaulted ceilings
Ceiling fans in each bedroom.
Recently remodeled with new flooring and paint.
Large Master Suite that has direct access to the backyard.
Master Bath Features glass-in shower and Dual-Sink Vanity
Wet bar area by the Living Room
Quartz Counters in Kitchen
Two Fireplace, one in the Living Room and one the Octagon Dining Room
2 Car Direct Attached Garage
Large Backyard with two patio levels for entertaining.
Pool with pool service included.
Washer and Dryer hookups in the dedicated laundry room with plenty of storage
Landscaping service included.
Central Air and Heat.
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,995.00 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted; however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
No Pets Allowed
