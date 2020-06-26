1399 Hacienda Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous Oasis in El Cajon. 4Bd/3Ba House. Large Entertainment Room and Backyard with Pool with sweeping view. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House, WEDNESDAY, March 4th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



MOVE-IN SPECIAL...$500.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT.



Short Term seven (7) month lease to end on October 31st, 2020.



Breathtaking view of Santee and El Cajon in the valley below.

Open floor concept that allows you to see from the front door to the Kitchen, to the Living Room, and the octagon Dining Room.

Vaulted ceilings

Ceiling fans in each bedroom.

Recently remodeled with new flooring and paint.

Large Master Suite that has direct access to the backyard.

Master Bath Features glass-in shower and Dual-Sink Vanity

Wet bar area by the Living Room

Quartz Counters in Kitchen

Two Fireplace, one in the Living Room and one the Octagon Dining Room

2 Car Direct Attached Garage

Large Backyard with two patio levels for entertaining.

Pool with pool service included.

Washer and Dryer hookups in the dedicated laundry room with plenty of storage

Landscaping service included.

Central Air and Heat.



NON-SMOKING UNIT



$3,995.00 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted; however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

We accept all sources of income.



Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5477356)