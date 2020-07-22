1368 Marline Ave

Amenities

FOR RENT! AVAILABLE TODAY!This beautifully updated home boasts a spacious private master suite with a large walk-in closet, open kitchen with ample storage, living room w/ wood burning fireplace, dual pane windows throughout the property, central AC and an attached 2 car garage. The double lot provides a spacious backyard and is centrally located with easy access to freeway, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and more! Call today to schedule a showing and for more information - (760) 702-4693