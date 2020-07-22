All apartments in El Cajon
1368 Marline Ave
1368 Marline Ave

1368 Marline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1368 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT! AVAILABLE TODAY!This beautifully updated home boasts a spacious private master suite with a large walk-in closet, open kitchen with ample storage, living room w/ wood burning fireplace, dual pane windows throughout the property, central AC and an attached 2 car garage. The double lot provides a spacious backyard and is centrally located with easy access to freeway, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and more! Call today to schedule a showing and for more information - (760) 702-4693

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 Marline Ave have any available units?
1368 Marline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1368 Marline Ave have?
Some of 1368 Marline Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 Marline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1368 Marline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 Marline Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1368 Marline Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1368 Marline Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1368 Marline Ave offers parking.
Does 1368 Marline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1368 Marline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 Marline Ave have a pool?
No, 1368 Marline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1368 Marline Ave have accessible units?
No, 1368 Marline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 Marline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1368 Marline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1368 Marline Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1368 Marline Ave has units with air conditioning.
