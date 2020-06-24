Amenities

1317 S. Orange Ave. Available 12/01/19 Fine Home in Mt. Helix Foothills, Available Dec 1, 2019 - Located in the foothills of Mt Helix. It features a large great room, Large beautiful big eat-in kitchen with granite counters, built in desk space, walk-in pantry lots of closets with custom shelving 2 bay windows and a private patio off the master bedroom and a bonus family room. Two car garage. Plenty of room outside for kids & pets with additional fencing for pet run or garden. Space for trailer or small RV. Beautiful mature magnolia trees keep the home cool on those warm days too. Pets ok with additional deposit and Renters Insurance.Walking distance to great schools, shopping and more.



