El Cajon, CA
1317 S. Orange Ave.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

1317 S. Orange Ave.

1317 South Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1317 South Orange Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1317 S. Orange Ave. Available 12/01/19 Fine Home in Mt. Helix Foothills, Available Dec 1, 2019 - Located in the foothills of Mt Helix. It features a large great room, Large beautiful big eat-in kitchen with granite counters, built in desk space, walk-in pantry lots of closets with custom shelving 2 bay windows and a private patio off the master bedroom and a bonus family room. Two car garage. Plenty of room outside for kids & pets with additional fencing for pet run or garden. Space for trailer or small RV. Beautiful mature magnolia trees keep the home cool on those warm days too. Pets ok with additional deposit and Renters Insurance.Walking distance to great schools, shopping and more.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management

Please email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE2737496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have any available units?
1317 S. Orange Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have?
Some of 1317 S. Orange Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 S. Orange Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1317 S. Orange Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 S. Orange Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 S. Orange Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1317 S. Orange Ave. offers parking.
Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 S. Orange Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have a pool?
No, 1317 S. Orange Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1317 S. Orange Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 S. Orange Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 S. Orange Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 S. Orange Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
