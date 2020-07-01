1298 Tangerine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

5 Bed-3 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single Story Home in El Cajon, located near local park, schools, and within minutes to dining, shopping and freeway access.



This home has wood laminate, carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. With great counter top space and cabinet space.



There is a family room, wood fireplace, central air conditioning and forced heating. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups available. This home has a fenced front and backyard with patio. Plenty of off street parking and on street parking available.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval, with additional pet deposit required (some breed restrictions apply). Sorry, No Reptiles and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



