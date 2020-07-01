All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1298 Tangerine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1298 Tangerine St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1298 Tangerine St

1298 Tangerine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1298 Tangerine Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
5 Bed-3 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single Story Home in El Cajon, located near local park, schools, and within minutes to dining, shopping and freeway access.

This home has wood laminate, carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. With great counter top space and cabinet space.

There is a family room, wood fireplace, central air conditioning and forced heating. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups available. This home has a fenced front and backyard with patio. Plenty of off street parking and on street parking available.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval, with additional pet deposit required (some breed restrictions apply). Sorry, No Reptiles and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4325125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 Tangerine St have any available units?
1298 Tangerine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1298 Tangerine St have?
Some of 1298 Tangerine St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1298 Tangerine St currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Tangerine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Tangerine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1298 Tangerine St is pet friendly.
Does 1298 Tangerine St offer parking?
Yes, 1298 Tangerine St offers parking.
Does 1298 Tangerine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 Tangerine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Tangerine St have a pool?
No, 1298 Tangerine St does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Tangerine St have accessible units?
No, 1298 Tangerine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Tangerine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1298 Tangerine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 Tangerine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1298 Tangerine St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College