1025 Estes Street Unit 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Terrific, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental situated in El Cajon. Surrounded by manicured landscaping and pool setting -- this condo offers the ultimate in privacy, comfort, convenience, and is minutes from Downtown Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.



FEATURES:

- Bright and airy interior with big windows with blinds, built-in-bookshelves, walk-in closet, and hardwood/tile flooring

- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing gourmet meals a breeze

- The bathroom is tastefully furnished with vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos

- Air conditioning and ceiling fans for climate control

- Exterior: HOA maintained yard, balcony, and outdoor pool for intimate outdoor entertaining

- No pets allowed and no smoking

- Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer (tenants can use their credit card to operate the machine)

- White-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space

- 1 car assigned, uncovered parking (located near to the garbage area)

- Near to and from public transportation stops/hub



The renter pays electricity, cable, and the Internet.

Water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Renette Park, Tuttle Park and Wildmere Park.



Bus lines:

872 El Cajon Shuttle Loop Counterclockwise - 0.1 mile

816 El Cajon TC - Cuyamaca College - 0.4 mile

875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwis



No Pets Allowed



