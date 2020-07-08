All apartments in El Cajon
1025 Estes Street Unit 4

1025 Estes Street · No Longer Available
El Cajon
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Cheap Places
Location

1025 Estes Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Terrific, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental situated in El Cajon. Surrounded by manicured landscaping and pool setting -- this condo offers the ultimate in privacy, comfort, convenience, and is minutes from Downtown Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.

FEATURES:
- Bright and airy interior with big windows with blinds, built-in-bookshelves, walk-in closet, and hardwood/tile flooring
- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing gourmet meals a breeze
- The bathroom is tastefully furnished with vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos
- Air conditioning and ceiling fans for climate control
- Exterior: HOA maintained yard, balcony, and outdoor pool for intimate outdoor entertaining
- No pets allowed and no smoking
- Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer (tenants can use their credit card to operate the machine)
- White-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space
- 1 car assigned, uncovered parking (located near to the garbage area)
- Near to and from public transportation stops/hub

The renter pays electricity, cable, and the Internet.
Water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Renette Park, Tuttle Park and Wildmere Park.

Bus lines:
872 El Cajon Shuttle Loop Counterclockwise - 0.1 mile
816 El Cajon TC - Cuyamaca College - 0.4 mile
875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwis

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have any available units?
1025 Estes Street Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 1025 Estes Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Estes Street Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1025 Estes Street Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.

