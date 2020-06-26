1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with with fireplace and exclusive use balcony. Located in private area of complex. 1 car garage and additional assigned parking space. Fresh new carpet and paint throughout the condo! Walk in closet in master bedroom. Call or text Rently with Elite Real Estate to schedule a showing at your convenience today! 888-883-1193 with 1016164

Lovely complex in El Cajon. Close to all! Sparkling Swimming pool and Wonderful park-like setting!