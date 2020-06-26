All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L
1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L

1013 Sunshine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with with fireplace and exclusive use balcony. Located in private area of complex. 1 car garage and additional assigned parking space. Fresh new carpet and paint throughout the condo! Walk in closet in master bedroom. Call or text Rently with Elite Real Estate to schedule a showing at your convenience today! 888-883-1193 with 1016164
Lovely complex in El Cajon. Close to all! Sparkling Swimming pool and Wonderful park-like setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have any available units?
1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have?
Some of 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L currently offering any rent specials?
1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L pet-friendly?
No, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L offer parking?
Yes, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L offers parking.
Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have a pool?
Yes, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L has a pool.
Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have accessible units?
No, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1013 S. Sunshine Ave. #L has units with air conditioning.

